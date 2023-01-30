South Korea must increase military aid to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

09:12 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg noted the need for South Korea to increase military support for Ukraine, taking into account a number of other countries that have changed their policy of refusing to supply weapons.



This was stated by NATO Secretary General during his visit to the South Korean capital of Seoul, Reuters reports on Monday, January 30.



During his speech at the Chey Institute for Advanced Study in Seoul, he thanked South Korea for its non-lethal assistance to Ukraine, but urged it to do more, adding the urgent need for ammunition.



The Secretary General said that developments in Europe and North America are interconnected with other regions and that the Alliance wants to help deal with global threats by expanding partnerships in Asia.



After South Korea, Stoltenberg will visit Japan. The purpose of this trip is to strengthen ties with US allies in the face of war in Ukraine and growing competition with China.