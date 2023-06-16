South Korea delivered hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine via the United States

12:37 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

According to a Wall Street Journal report, South Korea has made a "confidential arrangement" with the United States to transfer hundreds of thousands of artillery shells for delivery to Ukraine.



Earlier, Washington turned to its Asian ally with a request for support in the field of artillery weapons.



The publication notes that the "breakthrough" in this matter occurred after the meeting of the President of South Korea, Yun Suk-yeol, with President Joe Biden in Washington last month.



The official decision on the supply of shells will be made depending on the further development of the situation.. South Korean officials said they did not plan to send the shells directly or through Poland, but did not elaborate on cooperation with the United States.



Ammunition exports were also negotiated with the Pentagon. It should be noted that earlier South Korea refused to send lethal aid to Ukraine, but the situation changed as a result of diplomatic meetings.