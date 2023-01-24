Yuri Ignat spoke about the preparation of military airfields to receive aircraft

14:26 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Colonel Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that it is already known what type of aircraft Ukraine will receive from the allies and what are the terms for training personnel. He said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the issue of deliveries of aircraft is constantly raised by the top military leadership of Ukraine and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense.

"Our military pilots traveled to the United States, funds were allocated for the training of our pilots ... That is, the aviation topic has never left the agenda. The type of aircraft that is likely to be provided to Ukraine, and the corresponding terms for the training of personnel have already been determined," Ignat said.

He noted that we are talking not only about the training of flight personnel, but also about the training of aviation engineers.

"This is an extremely important component that cannot be dispensed with.. That is why this process is not as simple as preparing the infrastructure - here, too, the Ministry of Infrastructure will join in preparing the infrastructure of our military airfields to receive such equipment. Every effort is being made to make our dream of switching to this aircraft come true as soon as possible," the speaker said.

Recall, according to Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, the issue of providing aircraft to Ukraine has moved forward.

Earlier, the Netherlands called the condition for the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.