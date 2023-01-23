Japanese Prime Minister intends to pay a visit to Kyiv

09:53 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In February, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to visit Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



This was reported by the publication Yomiuri, citing sources in the Japanese government.



As the head of the G7 this year, Japan wants to show that it intends to continue to support Ukraine, and also plans to issue a joint statement with Kyiv condemning Russian aggression.



Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to comment on media reports, but speaking on a television program, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said that Japan should consider the idea.



Earlier this month, the Japanese leader told President Zelensky during a phone call that he would consider inviting him to visit Kyiv.