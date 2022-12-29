Japan advocates reform of the UN Security Council due to Russian aggression

Japan supports the reform of the UN Security Council, and also calls on Ukraine and many other countries to come up with concrete proposals and ideas.
This was stated by Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda in an interview with Interfax.
Recall that on Monday, December 26, Ukraine officially raised the issue of excluding Russia from the UN Security Council. The Estonian Foreign Ministry noted that Ukraine does not have much international support for the exclusion of Russia from the UN Security Council, and consideration of this proposal would be possible only with the consent of a very large number of states.
Comments