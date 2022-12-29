Japan advocates reform of the UN Security Council due to Russian aggression

16:19 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Japan supports the reform of the UN Security Council, and also calls on Ukraine and many other countries to come up with concrete proposals and ideas.
 
This was stated by Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda in an interview with Interfax.
“Even before the outbreak of this war, for many years Japan has been, is and will be the most staunch supporter of UN reform and especially UN Security Council reform. How can we achieve UN Security Council reform? This is not an easy task, but there is one point that clearly shows the need reforms and this is war. A member of the UN Security Council launched a unilateral aggression. This was not envisaged by the founding fathers of the UN," the diplomat said.
Recall that on Monday, December 26, Ukraine officially raised the issue of excluding Russia from the UN Security Council. The Estonian Foreign Ministry noted that Ukraine does not have much international support for the exclusion of Russia from the UN Security Council, and consideration of this proposal would be possible only with the consent of a very large number of states.
 