Japan tightens sanctions against Russia over Ukraine invasion

11:15 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Japan decided to further tighten sanctions against Russia in connection with the military invasion of Ukraine.



This information was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan on May 26. Under new measures, Japan freezes the assets of 17 individuals and 78 organizations from Russia with links to the annexation of Crimea or the destabilization of the situation in eastern Ukraine.



Moreover, restrictions are being imposed on seven individuals from the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine who are involved in the illegal "annexation" of territories to the Russian Federation.



The list of sanctions included senior Russian military officials, including Mikhail Zusko, chief of staff of the Russian military group Zapad, Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of the Russian Airborne Forces, and Sergei Karakaev, commander of the Strategic Missile Forces.



In addition, the list includes the head and members of the board of directors of the state concern Almaz-Antey Yan Novikov, the commander of the Sparta battalion Artem Zhoga and the presenter Olga Skabeeva.



Among the organizations whose assets will be frozen are NPP Svyaz, the Meteor plant, and enterprises of the Russian aviation and defense industries.



In addition, export restrictions are applied to 80 Russian organizations, including the Advanced Research Foundation, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Avtomatika Concern JSC, KAMAZ, the Skolkovo Foundation, the State Flight Test Center named after V.P. . Chkalov, operator "MegaFon" and others.