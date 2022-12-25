Japan will provide assistance to the State Emergency Service and the communities of the Kyiv region

19:00 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Tokyo will allocate $4.5 million in assistance to the State Emergency Service and the communities of the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Thursday, December 8.



Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky thanked Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori for this assistance from Tokyo.



The Ukrainian department notes that with the support of the Government of Japan in cooperation with UNDP in Ukraine, a new project of international technical assistance has been launched with the participation of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and a number of communities in the Kyiv region with a total cost of 4.5 million US dollars.



This project provides for the provision of cars, armor protection equipment, metal detectors, and other special equipment to the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service.



In addition, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has begun cooperation with the State Emergency Service in the field of demining.

"Mine clearance is very important for us in terms of access to critical infrastructure, roads, and other life support components.. On the other hand, demining is a long story lasting for years. With this in mind, we can identify and plan areas for such joint work for decades to come," Monastyrsky said.

The meeting participants also touched upon the issue of providing mobile Invincibility Points with everything necessary and, in general, overcoming the challenges that winter is preparing.



Monastyrsky informed the partners that more than a thousand Invincibility Points have already been deployed in the State Emergency Service system, of which 300 are mobile.



The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs thanked the Japanese side for the long-term and consistent practical assistance in creating and reforming the Ukrainian police.



Ambassador Kuninori assured of the support of Ukrainian partners and all the people of Ukraine, leading a fair struggle for their own statehood.