Japan will transfer about 100 vehicles to Ukraine

18:40 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Japanese Defense Minister Toshiro Ino presented Ukrainian Ambassador Serhiy Korsunsky with a document listing the number and types of vehicles that will be transferred to Ukraine. Among them are half-ton trucks, highly mobile vehicles and material handling vehicles.

“We hope that the invasion will end as soon as possible and peaceful daily life will return.. We will provide as much support as we can,” Ino said.

The donation, which also includes 30,000 food rations, comes as Japan revised its military equipment transfer policy as part of a new national security concept that allows its armed forces to play a more active role, moving away from the principle of self-defence that existed after the Second World War. world war.

While other countries have supplied tanks, missiles and fighter jets to Ukraine, Japan has limited its donations to non-lethal equipment due to its policy of not providing lethal weapons to countries involved in conflicts.



Since the start of the Russian invasion last year, Japan has provided Ukraine with body armor, hard hats, gas masks, hazmat suits, small drones and food rations.



During a meeting at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised President Volodymyr Zelensky to donate trucks. In addition, Japan offered to provide medical assistance to wounded Ukrainian soldiers in a Japanese military hospital.



Overall, Japan has provided more than $7 billion to Ukraine and has taken the unusual step of accepting more than 2,000 displaced Ukrainians, providing them with housing, employment support and educational assistance despite its traditionally strict immigration policy.