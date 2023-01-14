Russia's nuclear strike on Ukraine is a hostile act against all mankind

10:09 14 January Kyiv, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida following a meeting in Washington made a tough statement regarding a possible Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine. This was announced on Friday, January 13, by the press service of the White House.

"We unequivocally declare that any use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine would be a hostile and unjustifiable act of hostility against all mankind," the joint statement said.

The leaders of Japan and the United States also stressed that the states will continue to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation, unwaveringly supporting Ukraine.

Recall that earlier intelligence reported that Russia keeps in the temporarily occupied Crimea carriers of ground, air and sea-based nuclear weapons.