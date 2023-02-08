"I stand before you on behalf of the brave": Zelensky spoke in the UK Parliament

16:13 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the British Parliament after meeting with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak.

"I came here and stand before you on behalf of the brave. On behalf of our Warriors, who are now in the trenches under enemy artillery fire. On behalf of our pilots and all the defenders of the sky, protecting Ukraine from enemy planes and missiles. On behalf of our tankers who are fighting to restore our Ukrainian borders, on behalf of our conscripts who are being trained, including here in Britain. And who will then be sent to the front. Qualified, equipped and hungry for victory. who are waiting for their brave sons and brave daughters to come home from the war. Thank you Britain," the President said at the start of his speech.

What is known about Zelensky's visit to the UK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the UK on February 8 for the first visit since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This is the second foreign visit of the Ukrainian president since the beginning of the war. In the UK, he was met by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.



Downing Street reported that Zelensky will hold meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and deliver a speech in Parliament. The President and his team will also meet with senior defense and security officials, including the Chief of the General Staff and the Chief of the Air Force, to discuss the details of the exercise program.



Sunak is expected to announce an expansion of the training program for Ukrainian troops to become fighter pilots and marines, as well as the supply of long-range weapons to Kyiv.