Explosions in Engels cause concern in Russia - ISW

11:54 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Explosions at the air base in Engels caused concern and criticism in the Russian information space. This was announced by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a December 26 report.



It is noted that information about the incident at a military airfield in the Saratov region appeared on the night of December 25-26. On Monday morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Russian air defense shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching the Engels airfield at low altitude.. As a result of falling debris, three soldiers were killed.



As ISW emphasizes, representatives of the pro-military community "seized on the report of the Ministry of Defense" and criticized the country's air defense capabilities. In addition, they were dissatisfied with the reaction of the authorities to information about explosions in the deep rear of the Russian Federation.