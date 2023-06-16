Speech by Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Japan

According to the press service of the presidential office, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the members of the G7 summit and drew attention to the need for global leadership of democracy.
Zelensky noted that Ukraine, together with allies and partners, has reached a level of cooperation that ensures that democracy, international law and freedom are taken into account.
The Ukrainian leader stressed that democracy needs more.
The President of Ukraine thanked the world leaders for the air defense systems and the decision to train pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on modern fighters.
Zelensky noted that in almost 15 months of a full-scale war, Ukraine, together with Western partners, made hundreds of security decisions: on the formation of defense support coalitions, sanctions against the aggressor, protection of markets and financial stability.
At the same time, according to the president, Ukraine notes the principle of preventive security and would like "our teams to dot the i's on the issue of security guarantees in Vilnius - the summit (NATO - ed.), which the Euro-Atlantic region is waiting for."
Earlier, CNN reported that US President Joe Biden will hold talks with Zelensky on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Japanese Hiroshima.
