Speech by Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Japan

10:18 21 May Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the press service of the presidential office, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the members of the G7 summit and drew attention to the need for global leadership of democracy.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine, together with allies and partners, has reached a level of cooperation that ensures that democracy, international law and freedom are taken into account.

"There have been attempts in the world to ignore and neglect what we value. But now this is impossible. Now our strength is growing. And everyone who can wish for aggression against a democratic country sees what the answer will be. And the more we cooperate with you, the less likely it is that someone else in the world will follow the crazy path of Russia. But is that enough?" he said.

The Ukrainian leader stressed that democracy needs more.

"I think we need a clear global democracy leadership. This is the main thing that we provide with our cooperation," Zelensky added.

The President of Ukraine thanked the world leaders for the air defense systems and the decision to train pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on modern fighters.

"We have proved together that the question is not how many missiles our common enemy has, but how many air defense systems we have... When such air defense systems in Ukraine are sufficient to protect all our cities, the world will see what kind of air shield democracy can create,” the head of state stressed.

Zelensky noted that in almost 15 months of a full-scale war, Ukraine, together with Western partners, made hundreds of security decisions: on the formation of defense support coalitions, sanctions against the aggressor, protection of markets and financial stability.

At the same time, according to the president, Ukraine notes the principle of preventive security and would like "our teams to dot the i's on the issue of security guarantees in Vilnius - the summit (NATO - ed.), which the Euro-Atlantic region is waiting for."

Earlier, CNN reported that US President Joe Biden will hold talks with Zelensky on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Japanese Hiroshima.