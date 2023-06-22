Two of the seven steps completed: the Council of Ministers assessed Ukraine's fulfillment of the conditions for EU accession

The Council of the EU, at the proposal of the European Commission, has identified seven steps that Ukraine must take as a priority in its application for EU membership. To date, two of these seven steps have been completed - the reform of the judiciary with the creation of the High Council of Justice and the High Qualifications Commission of Judges, as well as the harmonization of media legislation with the European one.
This was stated by the European Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Vargei at the end of the informal EU Ministerial Council for General Affairs in Stockholm, reports SVT Play.
At the same time, the European Commissioner noted that Ukraine has made significant progress on the reform of the Constitutional Court, namely, "has completed more than half of the necessary work."
Oliver Vargei also added that some progress has been made on the other four steps.
