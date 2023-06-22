Two of the seven steps completed: the Council of Ministers assessed Ukraine's fulfillment of the conditions for EU accession

20:51 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Council of the EU, at the proposal of the European Commission, has identified seven steps that Ukraine must take as a priority in its application for EU membership. To date, two of these seven steps have been completed - the reform of the judiciary with the creation of the High Council of Justice and the High Qualifications Commission of Judges, as well as the harmonization of media legislation with the European one.



This was stated by the European Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Vargei at the end of the informal EU Ministerial Council for General Affairs in Stockholm, reports SVT Play.

"To date, two of these seven steps have been completed: the reform of the judiciary with the creation of the High Council of Justice and the High Qualifications Commission of Judges, which are already working, with a merit-based selection process, as well as bringing media legislation into full compliance with the European Directive. These are steps two and six," Oliver Vargee said.

At the same time, the European Commissioner noted that Ukraine has made significant progress on the reform of the Constitutional Court, namely, "has completed more than half of the necessary work."

"Significant progress has been made (that is, more than half of the necessary work has been completed - ed.) regarding the Constitutional Court, which was the first priority. The necessary legislation was passed in the first reading establishing a robust process, but it is too early to draw conclusions as the second reading is due on June 24 and may still be amended," he explained.

Oliver Vargei also added that some progress has been made on the other four steps.