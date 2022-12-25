Invasion of Ukraine Destabilizes Putin's Geopolitical Campaigns - ISW

Russian war threatens Putin's maximalist goals in Ukraine with global campaigns. This was announced by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a December 12 report.
According to the UK Ministry of Defense, Russia's defense spending has increased significantly and will amount to more than 30% of Russia's total budget for 2023.
According to the UK Ministry of Defense, Russia's defense spending has increased significantly and will amount to more than 30% of Russia's total budget for 2023.
They believe that Russian forces have long moved equipment and personnel from other conflict zones, such as Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, and may abandon other hostilities and soft power operations in favor of continuing the protracted war in Ukraine.
In addition, Russian spending on regional soft power initiatives has already angered several pro-war bloggers who have criticized the Kremlin for allocating nearly six billion rubles to develop Russian-language schools in Tajikistan while failing to provide Russian forces on the battlefield.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments