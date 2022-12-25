Invasion of Ukraine Destabilizes Putin's Geopolitical Campaigns - ISW

09:36 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian war threatens Putin's maximalist goals in Ukraine with global campaigns. This was announced by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a December 12 report.



According to the UK Ministry of Defense, Russia's defense spending has increased significantly and will amount to more than 30% of Russia's total budget for 2023.

"Thus, Putin continues to drain his budget for the war in Ukraine, and in the process, he may have to stop funding other international or domestic campaigns," analysts said.



They believe that Russian forces have long moved equipment and personnel from other conflict zones, such as Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, and may abandon other hostilities and soft power operations in favor of continuing the protracted war in Ukraine.

"Putin appears to remain unwilling to sacrifice his geopolitical initiatives in the short term and risks running into a financial predicament... He, for example, continued to try to restore Russia's position in Central Asia, unsuccessfully proposing a trilateral alliance between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in late November and during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek.

In addition, Russian spending on regional soft power initiatives has already angered several pro-war bloggers who have criticized the Kremlin for allocating nearly six billion rubles to develop Russian-language schools in Tajikistan while failing to provide Russian forces on the battlefield.