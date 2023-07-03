Armed Forces of Ukraine increased the area of ​​liberated territories in the east and south of Ukraine

11:39 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have expanded control over territories in the east and south of the country. This information was confirmed on July 3 by Anna Malyar, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.



She noted that both offensive and defensive operations are continuing in the eastern directions.

"We are advancing in the Bakhmut direction, while the enemy continues to advance in the Limansky, Avdeevsky and Maryinsky directions ... Now fierce battles are going on there. Over the past week, we have been able to increase the liberated area by 9 square kilometers due to the improvement of our operational (tactical) position and the alignment of the front line," Malyar explained.

At the same time, the number of enemy shelling doubled.



The Deputy Minister also added that in the south, the Ukrainian armed forces continue their offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, including the areas of Novodarovka, Priyutnoye, Novodanilovka, Robotino, Novoselki and Staromayorsky.



Over the past week, more than 28 square kilometers of territory have been liberated, for a total of 158.4 square kilometers in the south.