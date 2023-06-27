Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated almost 4 companies of Russian forces in the Taurida direction

19:08 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On one of the directions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) successfully destroyed almost four companies of Russian forces. The fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are moving forward in the Taurida direction, making significant progress.



This important information was announced by the commander of the operational-strategic grouping of troops in Tavria, General Alexander Tarnavsky, posting a message in the Telegram messenger on June 26.

"In the Tauride direction, the Defense Forces are actively moving forward. We have already liberated significant territories, and our offensive continues," he shared.



According to him, the enemy carried out 18 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and carried out 450 attacks over the past day.. The missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces of the Taurida direction successfully completed 954 fire missions during this time.



According to the data provided by General Tarnavsky, the enemy's losses in the last 24 hours amounted to almost four companies, including killed and wounded servicemen.