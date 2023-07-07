Armed Forces of Ukraine are progressing in the Bakhmut and Zaporozhye directions - ISW

09:06 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The military forces of Ukraine have achieved significant results in the Bakhmut direction, actively increasing pressure on the invaders in the surrounding areas of this city. Also, the Ukrainian army continues to progress in the Zaporozhye direction.



According to a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), there is clear evidence that Ukrainian forces have advanced southwest of Bakhmut.



Geolocation footage of the fighting shows Russian artillery attacking Ukrainian positions on the western outskirts of Kleshcheevka.



In its message, the General Staff of Ukraine noted that the Ukrainian military continues to counterattack in the south and north of Bakhmut, occupying new strategic positions.



In addition, Ukrainian forces launched successful counterattacks along the administrative border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions. The General Staff of Ukraine also announced offensive operations and strengthening control over new territories.