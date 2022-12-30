Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 2.5 kilometers to the occupied Kremennaya

10:10 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

During the week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 2.5 kilometers in the direction of Kremennaya. The Russian occupiers are preparing fortifications not only in Starobilsk in the center of the Lugansk region, but also in Luhansk itself.



The head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Sergei Gaidai, announced this on the air of the national telethon.



Ukrainian troops, which launched a counteroffensive in the Kremennaya area in the north of the Lugansk region, advanced 2.5 kilometers in the direction of the hitherto occupied city in a week.



The invaders, feeling the inevitable defeat, took the military command out of this city to Starobelsk and Severodonetsk.



Gaidai explained that in the event of the de-occupation of Kremennaya, the Armed Forces of Ukraine would have a direct road to Starobilsk, because between these cities there is a rural area, and it will be very difficult for Russian invaders to cling to the defense there.



And the liberation of Starobilsk, located in the center of the Lugansk region, will mean that Ukrainian troops will take control of the entire occupied territory of the region under fire control and will be able to strike at all logistical routes and locations of Russians in the Luhansk region.



Sergei Gaidai also said that there is information that the Russians are already preparing fortifications not only in Starobilsk, but even in Lugansk.



Obviously, the invaders do not believe that they will be able to keep Starobilsk, and thus began to prepare for the battle for Luhansk.