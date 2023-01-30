Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold the defense and repel the attacks of Russian troops - summary

09:04 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled the attacks of Russian terrorists in areas of 10 settlements.



This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning summary on Facebook.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched air and 3 missile strikes, one of which was on Kharkov, carried out 44 shelling from multiple launch rocket systems, including on settlements. There are wounded and dead among the civilian population. The threat of Russian aviation and rocket strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine," the report said.



The enemy is conducting offensive operations in the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Novopavlovsky directions. In particular - Vremovka and Novopol of the Donetsk region; Poltavka, Malinovka, Krasnoye, Gulyaipole, Charivne, Novodanilovka, Orekhov, Novoandreevka of the Zaporozhye region and Nikopol - Dnepropetrovsk.



In the Kherson direction, Russian invaders fired on the suburbs and the city of Kherson. There are casualties among civilians.



During the day, Ukrainian aviation struck at the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile system and 2 strikes at the concentration areas of the invaders. The rocket and artillery units hit 2 radar stations, an ammunition depot and one other important enemy target.