Armed Forces of Ukraine adopted seven types of UAVs of Ukrainian production

11:06 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine got the opportunity to operate seven samples of Ukrainian-made UAVs. This was stated by Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov on his Facebook page on Thursday, December 8.



The official stressed that the department is fruitfully cooperating with the team of the Ministry of Digital Development in the defense sector.

“There is a lot of information in the public space about the impressive results of the use of NATO-style heavy weapons by our soldiers. This is a visible part of the changes that have taken place in the defense sector during the year. Along with this, there is another dimension where systematic work is underway to improve the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It's less obvious, but no less important. We are talking about the digital transformation of our army, as well as changing the rules in the field of attracting innovation to the needs of defense," the minister explained.

Changes in the legislation that took place earlier made it possible to simplify the procedures for allowing the Second World War to operate in the Armed Forces, he notes and adds that this has already had a significant effect.. Particularly in the field of drones.



He noted that earlier the Ukrainian army took into operation one or two samples of UAVs per year. Now, only in the last 30 days, seven samples of Ukrainian-made drones have been approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Reznikov said that in order to simplify interaction with manufacturers, a website has been created where each developer who has a finished product can apply to the Ministry of Defense for admission to the operation of their product.



After obtaining a permit, the Ministry of Defense can purchase products, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine can put them on the staff.



To date, 19 more applications for admission to operation of Ukrainian-made UAVs are under consideration. A decision on them is expected to be made by the end of the year.



The head of the Ministry of Defense added that his department is also intensively interacting with international partners.. In this regard, progress is already noticeable compared to last year.



He said that in order to improve the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the NATO Logfas program is being introduced, which is already being actively deployed to the level of brigades and will cover all of them according to the plan by the end of the year. Korovaj software has also been introduced to handle the needs of the army. and control over weapons and military equipment, which Ukraine receives in the form of logistical assistance.



In addition, on December 6, the Ministry of Defense signed an order to adopt the automated system of the Operational Control Center (OKR Kolokol-AS).



The Ministry of Defense also received a positive expert opinion on the Special Software Complex Delta Integration Platform.



Reznikov also said that the activities of the Cybersecurity Center of the Ministry of Defense and the military cyber incident response team MIL.CERT-UA have already begun.



According to him, Russia is trying to disrupt the process of digitalization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, "cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns, "useful idiots" are being used.. However, he stressed that the enemy's attempts will not stop Ukraine.