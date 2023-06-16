AFU succeeded in offensive operations in three directions

11:59 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced in the Berdyansk direction, there are also successes in the Bakhmut and Toretsk directions, Andriy Kovalev, a representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

According to him, during the offensive operation in the Taurida and Donetsk operational regions, the troops of the shock group of the Defense Forces advanced over the past day in the Berdyansk direction to a distance of 500 meters to 1 kilometer.

"The area of the territory taken under control is up to three square kilometers," he said.

Also, Ukrainian troops advanced in the Bakhmut and Toretsk directions.

"As of the moment, the offensive is taking place in the Bakhmut direction, our troops continue assault operations. There is success in the area of the Berkhovsky reservoir. The advance of our troops over the past day here was 250 meters, and in the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian troops advanced by 200 meters over the past day," Kovalev said.

He assured that in the areas where Ukrainian troops are on the defensive, not a single position has been lost, despite active enemy artillery shelling and air strikes.



In turn, Defense Minister Anna Malyar said that the enemy is doing everything to keep the positions he has captured.

"Actively uses assault and army aviation, conducts intense artillery fire. Our troops on the offensive face continuous minefields, which are connected to anti-tank ditches. All this is combined with the constant counterattacks of enemy units on armored vehicles and the massive use of ATGMs and kamikaze drones," she said.

According to Malyar, fighting continues in the following areas: