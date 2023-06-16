AFU succeeded in offensive operations in three directions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced in the Berdyansk direction, there are also successes in the Bakhmut and Toretsk directions, Andriy Kovalev, a representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.
According to him, during the offensive operation in the Taurida and Donetsk operational regions, the troops of the shock group of the Defense Forces advanced over the past day in the Berdyansk direction to a distance of 500 meters to 1 kilometer.
Also, Ukrainian troops advanced in the Bakhmut and Toretsk directions.
He assured that in the areas where Ukrainian troops are on the defensive, not a single position has been lost, despite active enemy artillery shelling and air strikes.
In turn, Defense Minister Anna Malyar said that the enemy is doing everything to keep the positions he has captured.
According to Malyar, fighting continues in the following areas:
- Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka, near Makarovka in the Orekhovsky direction;
- Marinka;
- Berry on Bakhmutsky;
- Cheerful on Limansky.
