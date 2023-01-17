Ukrainian Armed Forces are gradually pushing back Russians east of Kremennaya - British intelligence

10:15 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Intense hostilities continued over the weekend both on the Primorsky and Bakhmut directions of the front in the Donbass. This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to intelligence data.

“As of January 15, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine almost certainly held positions in Soledar, north of Bakhmut, despite prolonged attacks by the Wagner group. Around Kremennaya, the fighting is characterized by a complex series of local attacks and counterattacks in a wooded area. However, in general, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to gradually advance their front line to the east on the outskirts of the village of Kremennaya.

The intelligence officers note that over the past six weeks both Russia and Ukraine have made heavy but limited gains in different sectors: "Under these circumstances, the key operational task is to create formations of combat-ready troops capable of using tactical successes to create operational breakthroughs."