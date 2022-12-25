APU hit about 80% of enemy targets

11:47 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The radio engineering troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered and neutralized 240,000 hostile targets during the war.

This was announced on November 30 by Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, congratulating the military personnel of the radio engineering troops on their professional holiday.
 
"These are hundreds of thousands of saved lives, this is preserved infrastructure. And this is an indicator of the high skill of our soldiers. I am proud, thank you for your service and congratulate the servicemen and workers of the radio engineering troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their professional holiday," the commander in chief said.
 