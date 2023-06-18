Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the liquidation of the Rashist ammunition depot in the Kherson region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have confirmed the successful liquidation of a large ammunition depot belonging to the occupiers in the village of Partizany, Genichesk district, Kherson region.
Yuriy Ignat, the official representative of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.
Yuriy Ignat, the official representative of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.
Earlier, Andryushchenko, in his Telegram channel , reported explosions in the small village of Rykovo (Partizany), located in the Kherson region.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments