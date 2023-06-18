Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the liquidation of the Rashist ammunition depot in the Kherson region

12:00 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have confirmed the successful liquidation of a large ammunition depot belonging to the occupiers in the village of Partizany, Genichesk district, Kherson region.



Yuriy Ignat, the official representative of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"You may have testified with your own eyes about the work of our forces in the village of Partizany, about powerful explosions in ammunition depots. The commander has already expressed his gratitude to our fighters for the excellent work done.. Less ammunition in enemy hands means more fire, more explosions, and that means less threat to our defenders," Ignat said.