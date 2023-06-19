AFU liberated 8 settlements in two directions - Malyar

10:01 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian forces successfully liberated eight settlements in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions, including Pyatikhatki, according to Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar.



Malyar published this information in her Telegram channel.

"In the course of two weeks of offensive operations in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions, eight settlements were liberated, including Novodarovka, Levadnoye, Storozhevoye, Makarovka, Blagodatnoye, Lobkovo, Neskuchnoye and Pyatikhatki," the report says.



Malyar also noted that, in general, the troops in the Tavria direction advanced 7 kilometers deep into the occupied territory, and the area liberated in the south is 113 square kilometers.



The Deputy Minister of Defense stressed that the active operations of the defense forces in the Taurida direction continue.