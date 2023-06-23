Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the large-scale offensive of the Russians in two directions

15:33 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On Kupyansky and Limansky, the Ukrainian Defense Forces suspended the offensive of the Russian army, said the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar.

"In parallel with the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are carrying out offensive operations in the south, the opposite at that time intensified in the east. They pulled reserves there for the offensive and tried to break through our defenses.. And for the last week and a half, very fierce battles have been going on in the Kupyansk and Liman directions," said Anna Malyar.

But, adds the Deputy Minister of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to stop this large-scale offensive of the Russian army.

"Over the past two days, there have been several clashes there and the enemy stopped his offensive actions," Maliar said.

According to her, the Russians do not leave their goal, but in the future they seek to advance to the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions at any cost.

"Of course, the Russian army will move on. But it's all useless, they don't succeed. Neither in the Maryinsky and Avdeevsky directions, nor in the Kupyansky and Limansky, nor in the Bakhmut directions did they manage to move anywhere," the Deputy Minister of Defense said.

Regarding the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south, Malyar said that the military, according to their reports and positions, "everything is going according to plan."