Armed Forces of Ukraine published a report from the front as of the morning of January 25

08:53 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of Russian invaders in the areas of 8 settlements.



This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"During the day, the enemy launched 4 missile and 26 air strikes. He also carried out more than 100 attacks from the MLRS. The threat of Russian air and missile strikes throughout Ukraine is high. The enemy, incurring numerous losses, still does not stop offensive operations in the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Novopavlovsky directions. On Kupyansky, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson - it is defending. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repulsed the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka in the Luhansk region and Rozdolivka, Krasnaya Gora, Bakhmut, Novobakhmutovka, Krasnogorovka, Maryinka and Charivna in the Donetsk region," the report reads.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings were found in the Volyn, Polessky, Seversky and Slobozhansky directions. More than 40 settlements were shelled. Among them are Khrenovka and Karpovichi in the Chernihiv region, Glukhov, Boyar-Lezhachi, Atinskoe, Solyaniki and Pavlovka in the Sumy region, as well as Gatishche, Volchansk, Volchanskie Khutor, Budarki and Dvurechnaya in the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction , the enemy fired at the areas of the settlements of Olshana, Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Kotlyarovka, Tabaevka in the Kharkov region, as well as Novoselovskoe and Stelmakhovka in the Luhansk region.



Makeevka, Ploschanka, Chervonopopovka, Nevskoye, Terny and Yampolovka in the Luhansk region were hit by fire in the Limansky direction .



More than 30 settlements fell under enemy fire in the Bakhmut direction. In particular, Verkhnekamenskoye, Spiralnoe, Belogorovka, Krasnopolovka, Krasnaya Gora, Bakhmut, Ivanovskoye, Kleshcheevka, Stupochki, Belaya Gora, Kurdyumovka, Druzhba, Severnoye, Zheleznoe and New York of the Donetsk region.



Novobakhmutovka, Berdychi, Orlovka, Avdeevka, Vodianoe, Pervomayskoye, Nevelskoye, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Maryinka, Novomikhailovka and Mikhailovka in the Donetsk region suffered from fire from the invaders in the Avdiivka direction .



Novoukrainka, Vuhledar, Prechistovka, Neskuchne, Bogoyavlenka, Velyka Novoselka, Zolotaya Niva and Nikolskoe Donetsk region were shelled in the Novopavlovsky direction .



In the Zaporozhye and Kherson directions , more than 40 settlements were affected by tank and artillery fire. Among them are Staroukrainka, Zheleznodorozhnoye, Malaya Tokmachka and Novoandreevka in the Zaporozhye region, as well as Zolotaya Balka, Mikhailovka, Novoberislav, Odradokamenka, Ivanovka, Veletenskoe in the Kherson region and the city of Kherson, where the invaders fired at a maternity hospital, a school and a clinic.



The General Staff reported that the invaders are taking out medical equipment from the central city hospital of Kakhovka to the city of Genichesk, Kherson region.



Aviation of the Defense Forces over the past 24 hours inflicted 8 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as 3 strikes on its positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.



Ukrainian defenders destroyed SU-25, 3 Russian attack helicopters KA-52, 3 Orlan-type UAVs, 1 Merlin-type and 1 Lancet-type UAV.



In addition, artillerymen and missilemen hit the enemy's command post and 9 occupiers' concentration areas.