The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not plan to leave Bakhmut. Situation remains under control - General Staff

Controlled situation remains in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. The question of the withdrawal of the Ukrainian military from this settlement is not worth it, Andriy Kovalev, the speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, January 25.
The speaker of the General Staff added that as long as there are basements in the city, there is an opportunity for the Ukrainian military to defend themselves and hold the territory, they will stay there.
Kovalev noted that the Russian invaders are now throwing all their efforts into reaching the administrative borders of the Donetsk region.
He also reported on the difficult but controlled situation in Vuhledar, Donetsk region.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the retreat from Soledar. According to the military, the Defense Forces completed the main task: they did not allow the enemy to systematically break through in the Donetsk direction and inflicted maximum damage on the enemy.
