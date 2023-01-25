The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not plan to leave Bakhmut. Situation remains under control - General Staff

17:25 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Controlled situation remains in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. The question of the withdrawal of the Ukrainian military from this settlement is not worth it, Andriy Kovalev, the speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, January 25.

"It's strange to leave Bakhmut now, at a time when the situation is under control there. We manage to repulse the Russian occupiers," he assured.

The speaker of the General Staff added that as long as there are basements in the city, there is an opportunity for the Ukrainian military to defend themselves and hold the territory, they will stay there.

Kovalev noted that the Russian invaders are now throwing all their efforts into reaching the administrative borders of the Donetsk region.

“And this is probably the goal of the so-called “SVO” that the occupiers are talking about, so that Putin could at least show something to his electorate,” he added.

He also reported on the difficult but controlled situation in Vuhledar, Donetsk region.

"In Ugledar, the defense is also going on now. Russian invaders are trying to storm the city. Obviously, there are heavy fighting there now," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the retreat from Soledar. According to the military, the Defense Forces completed the main task: they did not allow the enemy to systematically break through in the Donetsk direction and inflicted maximum damage on the enemy.