APU inflicted more than 20 strikes on the enemy's cluster and destroyed the Su-25 - summary

08:19 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation has launched a series of strikes on the places of accumulation of Russian military and enemy air defense systems. A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and several reconnaissance drones were also destroyed.



This information was published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page.



Over the past day, the enemy carried out 35 missile attacks, including those using Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles. All missiles were successfully detected and destroyed by the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, 41 air attacks were repelled and 57 attacks were carried out from multiple launch rocket systems.

Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, as well as damage to residential multi-apartment and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure.



The General Staff warns that the likelihood of missile and air attacks throughout Ukraine remains high.



The enemy continues to focus his efforts on attempts to completely occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. More than 30 combat clashes took place over the past day.