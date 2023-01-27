APU inflicted more than 13 strikes on important objects of the Russian troops

10:00 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, Ukrainian fighters successfully repelled attacks, and also hit 9 concentration areas, 4 enemy command posts and other important objects of the occupiers.



This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning report from the front.



Over the past day, the enemy launched 44 air strikes. 18 of them - using Shahed-136 UAVs. All kamikaze drones have been shot down.



Carried out 70 missile launches, 47 of which were destroyed. He also made 125 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.



According to the headquarters, as a result of enemy strikes, civilians were killed and civilian facilities were destroyed.



Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repulsed attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Ploshchanka, Nevskoye and Chervonopopovka in the Luhansk region and Verkhnekamyanskoye, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Klescheyevka, Vodyanoye, Nevelskoye, Maryinka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.



The situation remains constant in the Volynsky, Polessky, Seversky and Slobozhansky directions , no enemy offensive groupings have been detected. In addition, 3 enemy reconnaissance UAVs were shot down.



Rocket and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 4 command posts, an enemy manpower concentration area, 2 artillery concentration areas, an ammunition depot and 2 other important enemy targets.