18:59 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the Svatovo-Kremennaya front section, success is on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, de-occupation is complicated by a number of factors. This was stated by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration (OVA) Serhiy Gaidai on the air of the telethon.

"Indeed, success is on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the release of every master of the Lugansk region is very difficult. Still, they had enough time to prepare defensive lines, starting from trenches, holes in forest plantations. Plus everything is mined. Moreover, no one has mine maps, because they passed both manually and remotely using special equipment. Mining also occurred during active hostilities," he said.



He also added that it is "difficult to advance there when there is a solid mined area ahead". In addition, various units were driven there.

"These are freshly mobilized Russians, and recently mobilized men from the DPR/LPR, and Kadyrov's men, and special units of SOBR, Barsy and convicts," he said.



The official also commented on the previously announced information that a significant part of the military of the 2nd Army Corps plans to surrender.