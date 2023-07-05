Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet fully utilized their potential for counter-offensive - Syrsky

08:39 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have not yet fully utilized their potential for a counter-offensive, however, according to General Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, it is proceeding according to plan.



Information about this came from the American television channel ABC News, which conducted an interview with General Sirsky and General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.



General Syrsky noted that the current events are developing according to the developed and approved plans.



When asked about the possibility of the return of Bakhmut by the Ukrainian armed forces, Syrsky replied: "Yes, of course.. I'm sure".



General Tarnavsky stressed that the situation remains stable, but noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet used their full potential.

In the context of casualties, Syrsky stated: "The enemy has suffered significantly greater losses, especially in terms of the number of dead military personnel, eight or even ten times more than our losses."



According to Tarnavsky, Ukrainian troops in the south are facing extensive minefields.