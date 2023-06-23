UN Security Council meeting: discussion of the explosion of the hydroelectric power plant and the threat at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

On Friday, the United Nations (UN) Security Council will hold a meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine, focusing on the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka dam, organized by Russia, as well as the threat of a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.
Information about this was reported by a media correspondent from New York.
The initiative to hold the meeting belongs to the United States of America and Albania, and the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, will make a presentation.
The Secretariat of the Security Council stressed that she would provide an update on the security and humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 am ET (5:00 pm Kyiv time).
According to the secretariat, Russia has also sent a request for a separate meeting next week to discuss "the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine and the implications of these actions for diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis."
Information about this was reported by a media correspondent from New York.
The initiative to hold the meeting belongs to the United States of America and Albania, and the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, will make a presentation.
The Secretariat of the Security Council stressed that she would provide an update on the security and humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 am ET (5:00 pm Kyiv time).
According to the secretariat, Russia has also sent a request for a separate meeting next week to discuss "the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine and the implications of these actions for diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis."
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments