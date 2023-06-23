UN Security Council meeting: discussion of the explosion of the hydroelectric power plant and the threat at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

09:55 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On Friday, the United Nations (UN) Security Council will hold a meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine, focusing on the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka dam, organized by Russia, as well as the threat of a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.



Information about this was reported by a media correspondent from New York.



The initiative to hold the meeting belongs to the United States of America and Albania, and the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, will make a presentation.



The Secretariat of the Security Council stressed that she would provide an update on the security and humanitarian situation in Ukraine.



The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 am ET (5:00 pm Kyiv time).



According to the secretariat, Russia has also sent a request for a separate meeting next week to discuss "the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine and the implications of these actions for diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis."