Meeting between Lukashenko and Putin in Moscow: discussion of some problems in relations

12:33 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The self-proclaimed leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, is set to meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss some problems that, in his opinion, should not exist in relations between the two countries.



The meeting was announced by Lukashenka during a meeting with the Russian ambassador to Belarus, Dmitry Krutoy. He noted that although the government claims there are no problems, he himself sees inconsistencies and sometimes bureaucratic difficulties..



Lukashenko expressed his hope that these problems will be discussed and resolved with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the upcoming meeting in Moscow.



He stressed that such meetings are important not only for the exchange of views, but also for determining the general mood between the presidents.