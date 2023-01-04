Consumption limits have been brought to all regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

In Ukraine, electricity consumption has increased due to the decrease in temperature and the revitalization of business after the New Year holidays. This was announced on January 4 by the press service of Ukrenergo.
It is emphasized that in order to ensure a balance in the energy system, all regions of Ukraine have been given consumption limits, which are in effect from 8.00 to 24.00. If they are exceeded, emergency limits will apply.
Ukrenergo also recalled that the energy system of Ukraine was subjected to 11 missile and 14 unmanned enemy attacks.
