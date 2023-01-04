Consumption limits have been brought to all regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

14:55 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ukraine, electricity consumption has increased due to the decrease in temperature and the revitalization of business after the New Year holidays. This was announced on January 4 by the press service of Ukrenergo.



It is emphasized that in order to ensure a balance in the energy system, all regions of Ukraine have been given consumption limits, which are in effect from 8.00 to 24.00. If they are exceeded, emergency limits will apply.

"In the front-line regions in the east of the country, energy distribution network facilities came under fire from the Russians. Repair work and restoration of power will be carried out immediately after receiving the appropriate permits from the military," the company stressed.

Ukrenergo also recalled that the energy system of Ukraine was subjected to 11 missile and 14 unmanned enemy attacks.