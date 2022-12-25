All actions of Ukraine are a reaction to Russian aggression - Germany

The German federal government believes that Russian military installations that pose a threat to the Ukrainian state are legitimate targets for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
This was stated by the representative of the press service of the German government, Christine Hoffmann, said at a briefing on Friday, December 9.
Germany believes that all actions of Ukraine are a reaction to Russian aggression.
She added that the right to self-defense is fixed by Art.. 51 UN Charters. Ukraine is the state that was attacked.
