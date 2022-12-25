All actions of Ukraine are a reaction to Russian aggression - Germany

17:54 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The German federal government believes that Russian military installations that pose a threat to the Ukrainian state are legitimate targets for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



This was stated by the representative of the press service of the German government, Christine Hoffmann, said at a briefing on Friday, December 9.

"The federal government considers what Ukraine is doing legitimate. (...) Ukraine protects its own territorial integrity, because with its strikes it prevents possible strikes on its territory from the territory of Russia," she said.



Germany believes that all actions of Ukraine are a reaction to Russian aggression.

"Ukraine is not obliged to confine itself to its territory when carrying out efforts to protect against Russian aggression, and also has the right to do this outside the territory of its state," the representative of the German government emphasized.



She added that the right to self-defense is fixed by Art.. 51 UN Charters. Ukraine is the state that was attacked.