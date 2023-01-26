Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down all UAVs launched by the Russian Federation at night

08:37 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of Thursday, January 26, Russian aggressors launched 24 kamikaze drones. All of them were shot down. This was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



It is noted that the launches of strike UAVs were carried out from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.. According to preliminary data, the enemy used 24 Shaheda.

All 24 enemy air targets were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, in cooperation with air defense units of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The vast majority of kamikaze drones were destroyed in the center of the country - in the area of responsibility of the air command Center.