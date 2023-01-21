The enemy has stepped up reconnaissance with drones - we should expect new missile strikes

12:22 21 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian troops have stepped up the use of reconnaissance drones. This may indicate that they are preparing to conduct new missile strikes, - said the head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, Natalia Gumenyuk, on the air of the telethon.

According to her, the Russians are conducting reconnaissance quite systematically.

“We are fixing and grounding all these aircraft. But still, we are seeing some activity. In particular, during the period of time when they are being prepared. Let's say we assess this moment that they are preparing to carry out missile strikes. When the enemy collects information in order to know where to go," Gumenyuk said.

According to her, most of the attention of drones is concentrated on infrastructure facilities, as well as military facilities.. In particular, the means of air defense, which the enemy is trying to find in order to "silence" during one of the waves of attacks and achieve "results."

Gumenyuk also said that the number of Russian ships on combat duty in the Black Sea has decreased. There are now five launch vehicles there instead of six, since the submarine entered the home base.

“At the moment, we estimate the total salvo at 36 Calibers, which they have ready. And the total grouping consists of 11 ships, including those from which reconnaissance drones are launched. In principle, they are ready for this (shelling - ed.), just like we are ready (for reflection - ed.), - said the head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Recall that the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 12 enemy attacks in a day.