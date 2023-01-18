For the first time in Ukraine, a seaport was privatized

18:15 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Odessa region, the commercial sea port of Ust-Dunaysk was sold at an auction for 201 million hryvnias. This is the first privatization of a seaport in Ukraine, the State Property Fund announced on Tuesday, January 17.

"The cost of Ust-Dunaysk has more than tripled from UAH 60 million of the starting price to 201 million of the winning price. Eight participants competed for the right to privatize the port," the report says.

The head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umerov, said that almost everyone had forgotten about Ust-Dunaisk, but he was one of the first to resume work after the start of a full-scale war with Russia.



It is indicated that since April 1, the port has resumed work and since then it has handled 153,000. tons of grain and 58.3 thousand tons of imported consumer goods with a design capacity of 4.1 million tons. In fact, today the port operates at only 5% of its capacity.. It needs private investment.



Now the winner has 20 working days to pay the cost of the lot after the day the auction ends. Only after the receipt of funds in the budget, a contract of sale is signed.