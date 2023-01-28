The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expects two fighter battalions from partners

13:06 28 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine expects to receive 24 modern fighter jets from Western partners as part of the first such assistance package. This was stated by the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yuriy Ignat, according to the Spanish edition El Pais on Saturday, January 28.

According to him, we are talking about two fighter battalions, each of which will have 12 aircraft.

At the same time, American F-16 fighters are a priority for Ukraine.. But French Rafale and Swedish Gripen aircraft are also being considered as options.

The 24 fighter jets would only represent an urgent first phase in a new chapter of delivering weapons to a country invaded by Russia.

Yuriy Ignat noted that in addition to complex political discussions and decisions on the transfer of aircraft, Ukraine will not be able to immediately count on receiving fighters - it takes at least six months to train pilots and ground support teams.

Earlier, the Office of the President announced that the issue of providing Ukraine with F-16s had been unblocked.. This question has three components.