The Air Force successfully eliminated 13 enemy "shaheeds"

11:08 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Tonight, July 3, Ukrainian defenders successfully destroyed 13 enemy Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles out of 17 launched.



Information about this was reported by representatives of the Air Force.



The occupying Russian troops launched another attack with the help of Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the southeast direction.



A total of 17 launches of "Shaheds" were recorded.



Air defense was active in the southern, eastern and central regions.



The result of the successful work of the Air Force in cooperation with other components of the Ukrainian defense was the destruction of 13 attack drones "Shahed-136/131". The rest did not reach their goals. Preliminarily reported minimal losses on the part of Ukrainian forces.



Over the past 24 hours and the current hours, the air force of the Air Force has carried out many sorties, including 15 to destroy enemy targets, equipment, logistics infrastructure and enemy military forces.