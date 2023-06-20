Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 32 out of 35 strike drones

10:08 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed 32 out of 35 Shahed drones that were launched by Russian forces against Ukraine on the night of June 20.



The Air Force informed about this in its Telegram channel.

"On the night of June 20, the enemy attacked military and infrastructure facilities of Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136/131 guided munitions. In total, the occupiers used 35 strike drones, but thanks to effective air defense, we managed to destroy 32 of them.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched Shahed drones from the northern and southern directions - from the Bryansk region and the eastern coast of the Sea of \u200b\u200bAzov.



The main targets of the invaders were aimed at the Kyiv region, where more than 20 attack drones were shot down.



The total number of Shahed drones destroyed was 30 thanks to the actions of the Air Force, and two more were neutralized by the Ground Forces.



In addition, the Russian invaders carried out a nighttime missile attack on Zaporozhye using Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles.