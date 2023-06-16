The Air Force explained why they shoot down "dummy" missiles

10:47 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense destroys Russian Kh-55 strategic missiles even if they are devoid of a live charge, since on the radar they cannot be distinguished from missiles equipped with a warhead. In addition, the blow of "dummy" is still capable of causing harm.



This was announced on the air of the national telethon "United News" by the speaker of the command of the Air Force Yuri Ignat.

“If it is, as it is called, a “dummy”, in any case it flies to some target. And even the blank itself - it contains rocket fuel and weighs a lot - can also cause quite serious destruction. Therefore, everything must be destroyed, and no one will risk it. Empty, with a warhead or without a warhead - there are no options here, it must also be destroyed," the military emphasized.

According to him, Russia is using the X-55 in order to disperse the attention of the Ukrainian air defense and force the military to spend as many shells and missiles as possible.