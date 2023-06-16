Air Force about a night attack on Ukraine: 16 missiles and 20 "Shaheds" fired

10:09 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of May 22-23, a series of attacks by Russian invaders on military and infrastructure facilities in the city of Dnipro took place. In total, 16 missiles of various types and 20 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles were fired.



However, all attacks were successfully repelled by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). As part of countering the night attack on May 22, the air commands "Vostok" and "South" used air defense forces and means, due to which 4 Kh-101 / Kh-555 cruise missiles and 20 Shahed attack drones were destroyed.



In total, the Russian invaders launched 16 missiles of various types and 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones into Ukraine.



Among them were: