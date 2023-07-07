The air force destroyed 12 out of 18 enemy drones this night

10:44 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of July 7, the invaders carried out a new attack on Ukraine using Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones..



According to information received from the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the air defense managed to destroy 12 out of 18 launched drones.



It is noted that unmanned vehicles were launched by the enemy from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located in the Krasnodar region of Russia.. Air defense was active in the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine.