Reconstruction of Ukraine: US allocates $1.3 billion in aid

14:59 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

At the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference, which aims to attract international investment, the US announced a new $1.3 billion aid package to Ukraine.

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the new package.

“Today I am announcing that, with the support of the United States Congress, we will provide more than $1.3 billion in additional assistance. We are going to invest more than $520 million to help Ukraine overhaul its energy network, more than half of which has been destroyed by Russia. And in this way, make the energy sector cleaner, make it more sustainable, make it more integrated with the European. And to support Ukraine's energy market reforms, the fight against monopolies and the promotion of private investment, which will allow Ukraine one day to become a major energy exporter,” Blinken said.

He added that the United States will also provide $657 million to help upgrade Ukraine's border crossings, its rail lines, ports and other critical infrastructure connecting the country to you, allowing it to more efficiently exchange more goods across multiple routes.

“We will direct an additional $100 million to digitize Ukraine’s customs and other systems to increase speed and overcome corruption. And we will allocate $35 million to help Ukrainian businesses and entrepreneurs through financing and insurance, which reduces the risks for investors in Ukraine,” Blinken said.

According to Blinken, the recovery is laying the foundation for Ukraine to prosper as a secure, independent country, fully integrated with Europe, connected to markets around the world.

“Democracy rooted in the rule of law, a place where all Ukrainians have dignity, human rights, the opportunity to realize their full potential. All the investments that we make in the restoration of Ukraine are aimed at bringing Ukrainians closer to this reality,” Blinken said.

Blinken added that earlier this month, Ukraine adopted reforms aimed at bringing energy markets in line with the European Union, strengthening measures to combat market manipulation and insider trading.. According to him, the partners are looking forward to the adoption of antitrust laws in the near future.

"The adoption of these and other important reforms to improve Ukraine's competitiveness in terms of transparency and strengthening the rule of law will help attract more private investment, and this is very important," the US Secretary of State said.

All of these reforms and reconstruction efforts depend on whether Ukraine can deter and defend against future Russian attacks, he said.