Restoration of energy infrastructure: Kuleba spoke with G7 foreign ministers

15:12 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba discussed with the G7 foreign ministers the resumption of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.



Speaking at a meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers, other partner countries and the leadership of European financial institutions in Bucharest, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke about possible ways to overcome the electricity shortage in Ukraine.

“The first option is to buy electricity from the EU. But in the EU market, prices are much higher than in Ukraine, so additional financial support will be required,” the minister said.

According to him, the second method involves providing Ukraine with the necessary energy equipment, transformers and generators that will help compensate for the damaged energy infrastructure.. Kuleba also thanked the United States for providing Ukraine with $53 million for the urgent purchase of energy equipment.



Kuleba recalled that since October 10, Russia has launched more than 600 missiles on the territory of Ukraine and attacked critical infrastructure facilities. Russia will continue missile terror against Ukraine, he added.