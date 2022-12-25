The US military will increase its presence in the Baltic countries

16:59 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The US authorities will increase their military presence in the Baltic countries. In addition, the status of US forces in Lithuania will be changed to a permanent rotational deployment.



This was stated by the United States Embassy in Vilnius on Wednesday, December 7th.



US Ambassador Robert Gilchrist briefed Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas on changes to military deployments.

"The United States of America will increase the permanent presence of rotating US military forces in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to strengthen its commitment to its Baltic allies. The presence of a mechanized battalion and a field artillery battery in Lithuania will be changed from episodic to permanent rotational deployment.

Since 2019, the US battalion has been stationed at the Pabrade training ground in the Shvenchensky district with long or short breaks between rotations.