Russian troops are attacking in 5 directions - summary

09:18 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian terrorists are regrouping on separate lines and are attacking in the Kupyansky, Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Novopavlovsky directions.



This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report from the front.

"The enemy continues to regroup in separate directions. The main efforts are focused on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansky, Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Novopavlovsky directions.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 6 missile and 24 air strikes. He carried out 75 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, in particular, at civilian targets in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk and Kherson regions, there are casualties among the civilian population.



During the day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repulsed the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselovskoe, Kremennaya and Dibrova in the Luhansk region and Verkhnekamenskoe, Veseloe, Zheleznyanskoe, Krasnaya Gora, Bakhmut, Ivanovskoye and Paraskovievka in the Donetsk region.



No enemy offensive groupings were found in the Volyn, Polessky, Seversky and Slobozhansky directions. At the same time, the areas of Popovka and Aleksandrovka settlements in the Sumy region and Strelechya, Glubokoe, Krasnoye, Gatishche, Volchansk and Dvurechnaya-Kharkovskaya were subjected to shelling.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars and artillery around the settlements of Ivanovka, Kucherovka, Kislovka and Kotlyarovka in the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselovskoe and Stelmakhovka in the Luhansk region.



In the Limansky direction , Terny in the Donetsk region and Ploshchanka, Chervonopopovka, Kremennaya and Dibrova in the Lugansk region were exposed to fire.



In the Bakhmut direction , Spirnoye, Berestovoye, Belogorovka, Krasnaya Gora, Bakhmut, Kleshcheevka, Kurdyumovka and Ozaryanovka fell under enemy fire.



In the Avdeevsky direction , Avdeevka, Pervomayskoye, Nevelskoye, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Maryinka, Pobeda and Novomikhailovka were hit by fire.



In the Novopavlovsk direction, enemy shelling was recorded on Vuhledar, Prechistovka, Zolotoy Niva and Neskuchny in the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporozhye direction , areas of 23 settlements were shelled, in particular, Novopole, Olgovskoye, Hulyaipole, Charivne, Malaya Tokmachka, Stepnoe in Zaporozhye and Velikomikhailovka of the Dnepropetrovsk region.



In the Kherson direction , the districts of 19 settlements were subjected to mortar and artillery shelling. Among them are Naked Pier, Zolotaya Balka, Kachkarovka, Melovoe, Antonovka and Kherson.



Aviation of the Defense Forces during the day delivered 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers and 2 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.



And the units of missile troops and artillery hit 8 areas of concentration of enemy manpower.