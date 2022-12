07:32 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the invasion, the Russian aggressor has damaged more than 700 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.



This was announced by First Deputy Interior Minister Yevgeny Yenin on the air of the telethon.

"Since the beginning of the invasion, 702 critical infrastructure facilities have been hit. We are talking about gas pipelines, electrical substations, bridges, and so on," he said.

In general, according to Enin, more than 35 thousand objects were destroyed in Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks.